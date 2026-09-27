Pakistan Times
September 27, 2026   |   15 ر بیع الثانی 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Virat Kohli Becomes Second Batter to Reach 15,000 ODI Runs

Hamza Ali September 27, 2026
  • Kohli reached the milestone during India’s opening ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • He crossed 15,000 runs in his 303rd ODI innings, 74 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.
  • Kohli has said the 2027 World Cup will be his last appearance in the tournament.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

India’s Virat Kohli became only the second batter to score 15,000 runs in one-day internationals on Sunday, reaching the mark with a boundary against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 37-year-old achieved the milestone in his 303rd ODI innings. Sachin Tendulkar, the only other player to reach 15,000 runs in the format, took 377 innings and finished his career with a record 18,426.

Also Read:

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is third on the all-time ODI run scorers’ list with 14,234 runs.

Kohli now plays only ODIs at international level, having retired from T20 internationals after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory and from Test cricket later. Speaking to broadcaster JioStar on Saturday, he said the 2027 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament.

Kohli was part of the India team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India reached the final again in 2023 but lost to Australia at home.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
T20 World Cup T20 WC Schedule Points Table 2027 PSL Cricket Updates

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo