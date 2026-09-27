Virat Kohli Becomes Second Batter to Reach 15,000 ODI Runs

Kohli reached the milestone during India’s opening ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

He crossed 15,000 runs in his 303rd ODI innings, 74 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has said the 2027 World Cup will be his last appearance in the tournament.

India’s Virat Kohli became only the second batter to score 15,000 runs in one-day internationals on Sunday, reaching the mark with a boundary against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 37-year-old achieved the milestone in his 303rd ODI innings. Sachin Tendulkar, the only other player to reach 15,000 runs in the format, took 377 innings and finished his career with a record 18,426.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is third on the all-time ODI run scorers’ list with 14,234 runs.

Kohli now plays only ODIs at international level, having retired from T20 internationals after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory and from Test cricket later. Speaking to broadcaster JioStar on Saturday, he said the 2027 World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament.

Kohli was part of the India team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India reached the final again in 2023 but lost to Australia at home.