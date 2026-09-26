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Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Condemns Attack on Customs Check Post in D.I. Khan

PT Web Desk September 26, 2026
  • Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb condemned the attack at the Aman Mela joint check post.
  • He offered condolences to the families of Customs and other law enforcement personnel killed in the attack.
  • Aurangzeb said the attack would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism.
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Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has condemned the terrorist attack on the Customs joint check post at Aman Mela in Dera Ismail Khan, where Customs and other law enforcement personnel were killed.

Aurangzeb expressed sorrow over the loss of life and extended his condolences to the families of those who died while on duty. He paid tribute to their courage, dedication and service.

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“The national resolve against terrorism cannot be weakened by any cowardly act of terrorism,” the finance minister said. He added that the sacrifices made by security and law enforcement personnel for the country’s peace and security were invaluable.

Aurangzeb said the nation stood united against terrorism and that efforts to maintain peace and security would continue.

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