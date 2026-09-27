Pakistan, Malaysia Discuss Rice Exports, Halal Standards and Food Security

Pakistani officials met Malaysian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur to explore greater rice exports and agricultural trade.

The two sides discussed halal certification, supply chains and progress under the JAKIM–Pakistan Halal Authority agreement.

They agreed to continue talks through a formal mechanism, starting with a joint virtual meeting in November.

Pakistan and Malaysia have discussed ways to expand rice exports, improve cooperation on halal certification and strengthen food security ties during a series of meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Amer Ali Ahmed and Federal Secretary for Commerce Jawad Paul, joined by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, met representatives of BERNAS, Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

In talks with BERNAS Group CEO Dato’ Dr. Sirajuddin bin Suhaimee and his management team, the Pakistani delegation explored opportunities to increase rice exports to Malaysia. Both sides discussed the need for Pakistani shipments to meet BERNAS quality standards and requirements.

The delegation included Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Chairman Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Department of Plant Protection Director General Yasin Murtaza, representatives of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan and officials from the Pakistan High Commission. The meeting also noted Pakistan’s participation in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase and the potential to strengthen trade links and regional food security.

In a separate meeting with JAKIM’s director general, Ahmed and Pakistan High Commission officials discussed cooperation on halal certification standards, supply chains and market access for halal-certified agricultural and food products. They also reviewed progress under the memorandum of understanding signed in October between JAKIM and the Pakistan Halal Authority, including ways to increase technical cooperation and share certification expertise.

Ahmed, Paul and Shah also met Datuk Seri Isham bin Ishak, secretary general of Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Their discussions covered rice, meat, poultry, fisheries and aquaculture technologies, animal vaccines, biosecurity controls and halal gelatin supply.

Officials from both countries agreed to establish a formal channel for continued engagement on agricultural trade and technical cooperation. A joint virtual meeting is planned for November.