Asim Munir, Saudi Defence Minister Discuss Joint Response to Attacks Under Makkah Pact

The two discussed recent attacks targeting Makkah and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

They called for continued coordination under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

Both sides also reviewed regional security and defence cooperation.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss recent attacks targeting Makkah and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two emphasised the need for continued joint efforts to address the attacks under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. They also welcomed the outcome of a meeting of chiefs of staff from countries participating in the pact.

Their discussions covered regional security and defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi delegation included Minister of State and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Oyayari, Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and Defence Minister’s Adviser for Intelligence Affairs Professor Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif. Field Marshal Munir was accompanied by a Pakistani delegation.