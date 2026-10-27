Gold falls Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan as global prices decline

The price of 24-karat gold drops to Rs422,136 per tola.

International gold prices fall by $13 to $3,996 per ounce.

Silver declines by Rs85 per tola to Rs5,793 in the local market.

Gold prices moved lower in Pakistan on Tuesday, October 27, with 24-karat gold falling by Rs1,300 per tola to Rs422,136, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The decline followed a drop in the international market, where gold shed $13 per ounce to settle at $3,996.

Locally, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs361,913. The same quantity of 22-karat gold fell by Rs1,022 to Rs331,765.

Silver also registered losses, with its local price declining by Rs85 per tola to Rs5,793. The rate for 10 grams dropped by Rs73 to Rs4,966.

In the international market, silver fell by $0.85 per ounce to $53.15, according to the association’s rates issued for October 27, 2026.