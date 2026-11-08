HEC opens HAT registration for postgraduate admissions and scholarships, Test is scheduled for December 13

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), through its Education Testing Council (ETC), has opened registration for the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for candidates seeking admission to MS, MPhil and PhD programmes at Pakistani universities. HEC also uses the test results for scholarship awards, including Hungarian scholarships.

The test is open to prospective students applying to public or private universities that accept HAT scores. Candidates who have already applied for postgraduate admission or an HEC scholarship through the relevant online portal in response to a university or HEC advertisement may also register. Those planning to apply for future HEC scholarships, including HEC-sponsored awards at Pakistani universities, can take the test as well.

Candidates with 16 years of education or an equivalent qualification can select one of five categories. The ETC advises applicants to choose the category that matches their academic discipline and the requirements of the university where they intend to apply. Each category is marked out of 100, with different weightings for English or verbal reasoning, analytical reasoning and quantitative reasoning.

HAT 1 covers engineering and technology, computer science, mathematics, statistics and physics. It allocates 30% each to verbal and analytical reasoning and 40% to quantitative reasoning. HAT 2 covers management sciences and business education, with 30% each for verbal and quantitative reasoning and 40% for analytical reasoning.

HAT 3 covers arts and humanities, social sciences, clinical and applied psychology, and law. It allocates 40% to verbal reasoning, 35% to analytical reasoning and 25% to quantitative reasoning. HAT 4 covers agriculture and veterinary sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences, education, and media and mass communication. HAT-General is for madrasah graduates in religious studies. Both categories allocate 40% to verbal reasoning and 30% each to analytical and quantitative reasoning.

Candidates must score at least 50 out of 100 to qualify. The result remains valid for two years and can be used for postgraduate admissions at participating universities and for HEC scholarship applications.

Online registration remains open until midnight at the end of Sunday, November 22, 2026. The test is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, 2026, in major cities across Pakistan. The HEC and ETC websites will carry any changes to the test date. The ETC also publishes its test calendar on its website for candidates looking for upcoming test dates.

Applicants must complete and submit the online form through the ETC portal. The council will consider only applications marked as submitted. Candidates should use HEC’s online help portal for registration problems and resolve any queries or complaints before the deadline, as the system will stop handling them after registration closes.

Candidates should check their name, CNIC number and mobile number before submitting the form. A discrepancy between the application and the candidate’s CNIC can result in refusal of entry to the test. Candidates must register using their own CNIC, as those who use the identity number of a parent, sibling, relative or another person will be barred from sitting the test.

The test fee can be paid through 1Link 1Bill using the consumer number generated during registration. After payment, applicants must select “Verify Online Payment” on the ETC dashboard. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Applicants can download their roll number slips from the ETC portal one week before the test. The council will also notify registered candidates by email and SMS. Candidates should enter a valid email address and mobile number during registration. Those whose mobile numbers have been ported to another network will receive the notice by email. On test day, candidates must bring a printed roll number slip and their original CNIC or passport.

Applicants can select a test centre from the options listed in the registration form. The selection is final once registration is complete, although the ETC may assign a different centre if fewer than 250 applicants are available at the selected location.

Mobile phones and electronic devices used for calculations, recording, communication or taking images are prohibited inside test centres. Photographing, uploading or sharing images of the test booklet is an offence punishable under ETC policy.