Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan to book tri-series final clash

Sri Lanka bowl Pakistan out for 110 in 25.3 overs after choosing to field.

Kamindu Mendis scores an unbeaten 62 as Sri Lanka complete the chase in 18.1 overs.

The two teams will meet again in the tri-series final on October 31.

Sri Lanka secured their place in the tri-series final with a commanding victory over Pakistan, chasing down a target of 111 in just 18.1 overs. The result sets up another meeting between the two sides in the October 31 final.

Kamindu Mendis led the successful chase with an unbeaten 62, helping Sri Lanka finish the contest with plenty of overs to spare after their bowlers had dismissed Pakistan cheaply.

Sri Lanka’s decision to bowl first paid off as Madushanka spearheaded an attack that kept Pakistan under sustained pressure. Tight bowling triggered a middle-order collapse, and Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 110 in 25.3 overs.

Babar Azam was Pakistan’s highest scorer with 29, but his innings ended when he was given out lbw. Pakistan had already used both of their reviews, leaving him unable to challenge the decision.

Pakistan’s modest total gave their bowlers little room for error, and Mendis’ unbeaten innings ensured Sri Lanka completed a comfortable chase to confirm their final berth.