Finance adviser highlights Pakistan’s economic gains in first-quarter scorecard

Exports increased 11% to $11.2 billion, while remittances reached $10.9 billion.

Foreign direct investment rose 20% to around $720 million during July–September 2026.

The scorecard reported stronger foreign exchange reserves, expanding private-sector credit and stable sovereign ratings.

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad has shared a first-quarter economic scorecard highlighting improvements in Pakistan’s external finances, investment inflows and other key indicators.

According to the figures reported by 24NewsHD, exports grew 11% to $11.2 billion, while remittances stood at $10.9 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 | 𝟭𝗤𝗙𝗬𝟮𝟳 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱 Strengthening FX buffers, increasing exports & investment, improving sovereign ratings, expanding private credit and advancing reforms. 𝙎𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨. 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚. (See all attached) #PakistanEconomy #EconomicStability #EconomicReforms #Investment #Exports #CapitalMarkets #Privatisation #DigitalPakistan #SustainableGrowth @Financegovpk @StateBank_Pak @PakStat @PlanComPakistan @PrivComPakistan @sifcpakistan @investinpak @MoitOfficial @SECPakistan @MoIB_Official @PakPMO @GovtofPakistan — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) October 26, 2026

Foreign direct investment increased by 20% to approximately $720 million during July–September 2026. The scorecard also put the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s investor base at 656,218.

On the external front, the scorecard reported central bank foreign exchange reserves of $21.5 billion, presenting stronger reserves as a sign of improving financial buffers.

Schehzad’s assessment also pointed to expanding credit to the private sector and progress on economic reforms.

The scorecard highlighted improvements in Pakistan’s sovereign credit outlook, stating that all three major international rating agencies maintained stable ratings for the country.