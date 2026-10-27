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October 27, 2026   |   16 جمادی الاول 1448
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Finance adviser highlights Pakistan’s economic gains in first-quarter scorecard

Hamza Ali October 27, 2026
  • Exports increased 11% to $11.2 billion, while remittances reached $10.9 billion.
  • Foreign direct investment rose 20% to around $720 million during July–September 2026.
  • The scorecard reported stronger foreign exchange reserves, expanding private-sector credit and stable sovereign ratings.
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Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad has shared a first-quarter economic scorecard highlighting improvements in Pakistan’s external finances, investment inflows and other key indicators.

According to the figures reported by 24NewsHD, exports grew 11% to $11.2 billion, while remittances stood at $10.9 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

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Foreign direct investment increased by 20% to approximately $720 million during July–September 2026. The scorecard also put the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s investor base at 656,218.

On the external front, the scorecard reported central bank foreign exchange reserves of $21.5 billion, presenting stronger reserves as a sign of improving financial buffers.

Schehzad’s assessment also pointed to expanding credit to the private sector and progress on economic reforms.

The scorecard highlighted improvements in Pakistan’s sovereign credit outlook, stating that all three major international rating agencies maintained stable ratings for the country.

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