Lahore woman injured after jumping from moving motorcycle to escape alleged harassment

Police say the woman jumped from a ride-hailing motorcycle in Johar Town on October 17.

A case was registered on her brother’s complaint after the rider fled the scene.

Punjab has introduced QR-code panic buttons in public transport to help passengers seek emergency assistance.

A woman sustained injuries after jumping from a moving motorcycle to escape alleged harassment by a ride-hailing rider in Lahore’s Johar Town, according to police and CCTV footage of the incident.

Police said the incident occurred on October 17 after the woman booked a motorcycle ride from F-2 in Johar Town to Watto Palace. During the journey, the rider allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her, prompting her to jump.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the woman jumping from the motorcycle. She suffered injuries to her face, nose, throat and head, while the rider fled the scene.

Police registered a case after the woman’s brother lodged a complaint. Further details about the suspect’s identity and progress in the investigation have not been disclosed.

Another alleged assault on a woman travelling in Lahore was reported by The News on October 24. In that case, Mozang police arrested a man accused of attacking a woman riding a scooter on Mozang Link Road.

According to police, the suspect blocked her path, knocked her off the scooter, slapped her and pulled her hair. The woman sustained injuries to her face and nose. A case was registered on her father’s complaint.

In a separate incident reported by Geo News in August 2024, a ride-hailing driver was accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in Lahore before fleeing.

The Punjab government has meanwhile introduced transport safety measures intended to help women seek assistance during harassment or other emergencies.

According to The News, QR-code panic buttons were introduced in 82,000 rickshaws, cabs and public transport vehicles earlier this month. Women can scan the codes to request emergency assistance.

Officials also said a tracking system was being installed in online cabs, with action planned against services that failed to adopt the required safety features.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi said traffic teams were installing the QR-code panic buttons at 45 locations across the city. Teams were also deployed in every traffic sector, while 12 dedicated teams were assigned to rickshaws.

He said the installation of the panic buttons had been made mandatory to bring public transport within the regulatory framework and improve passenger safety.