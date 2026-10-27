KP reports four new mpox cases, provincial tally rises to 18

Four additional cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 72 hours.

Peshawar has recorded five infections, the highest number in the province.

The Health Department has reported one death and urged people to avoid close contact with infected individuals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded four new mpox cases within 72 hours, bringing the province’s total to 18, the provincial Health Department said on Monday.

In a statement, the department said Peshawar accounted for five infections, the highest number reported in any district of the province. One death linked to the disease has also been recorded in KP.

The department described mpox as a viral disease, with common symptoms including fever, headache, body aches and skin rashes or blisters.

Health officials urged the public to avoid close contact with infected individuals to reduce the risk of transmission.