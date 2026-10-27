Maryam Nawaz distributes laptops and scholarships to students in Mandi Bahauddin

Punjab chief minister distributes laptops and Honhaar scholarships at the University of Rasul.

Youth programmes provide for 112,000 laptops and 110,000 scholarships, with awards based on merit.

Maryam stresses equal treatment under the law and urges citizens to stand up against abuse.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz distributed laptops and Honhaar scholarships to students during a ceremony at the University of Rasul in Mandi Bahauddin, highlighting her government’s efforts to support young people through education and access to technology.

Addressing the gathering, she said the youth programmes provide for 112,000 laptops and 110,000 Honhaar scholarships. She maintained that recipients were selected purely on merit, without favouritism or the need for influential connections.

Maryam also spoke about accountability and equal treatment under the law. Recounting an incident involving a petrol pump worker who had been assaulted by a wealthy individual, she said she had encouraged the worker to stand up for his rights.

She stressed that wealth or social standing should not place anyone above the law and that people should be held accountable for their actions regardless of their influence.

During her address, the chief minister thanked those attending for their warm birthday wishes. She said their affection made her feel as though they were celebrating their own mother’s birthday, adding that no number of gifts could match the love they had shown her.