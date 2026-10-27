China-Pakistan Information Corridor logo unveiled to promote media cooperation

Senior Pakistani and Chinese officials jointly unveiled the corridor’s logo.

The initiative highlights information exchange, media collaboration and closer communication.

Officials launched the logo by placing their hands on a globe.

The China-Pakistan Information Corridor logo was officially launched at a ceremony attended by senior officials from both countries, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in information and media.

🇨🇳🇵🇰 The China-Pakistan Information Corridor logo was officially launched in a ceremony attended by senior Pakistani & Chinese officials. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Sardar Yasser Ilyas, Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, & former Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khalid jointly unveiled the logo by placing their hands on a globe. The initiative highlights the importance of strengthening information exchange, media collaboration & communication between Pakistan & China. #ChinaPakistan #CPIC #China #Pakistan #MaoNing @SpoxCHN_MaoNing @MFA_China @CathayPak @AApcea @ChinaCG_Karachi @zhang_heqing @MoIB_Official @TararAttaullah @ForeignOfficePk @PlanComPakistan — Dosti Park (@Dostipark) October 26, 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning and Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar joined other dignitaries in unveiling the logo. Participants placed their hands on a globe to formally mark the launch.

Sardar Yasser Ilyas, Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and former Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khalid also took part in the unveiling.

The initiative places emphasis on strengthening information exchange, expanding collaboration between media organisations and enhancing communication between Pakistan and China.