Shadman unbeaten on 99 as Bangladesh close opening day at 213-3

Shadman Islam struck 10 fours in an unbeaten 99 as Bangladesh reached 213-3 against West Indies in Mirpur.

Towhid Hridoy retired hurt on 42 after sharing an 88-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shadman.

Jomel Warrican took two wickets before bad light ended play after 74 overs.

Shadman Islam finished one run short of a century as Bangladesh ended the opening day of the first Test against West Indies on 213-3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The opener remained unbeaten on 99 from 219 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries to anchor Bangladesh’s first innings after the hosts elected to bat. Litton Das was alongside him on 10 from 28 balls when bad light brought play to a close after 74 overs.

Bangladesh’s progress was built around Shadman’s patient innings and an 88-run fourth-wicket partnership with Towhid Hridoy, who scored 42 before retiring hurt.

Hridoy struck three fours in his 84-ball stay but experienced pain in his left leg while taking a single in the 66th over. He left the field with Bangladesh on 198-3, bringing Litton to the crease.

Earlier, West Indies struck in the seventh over when Jayden Seales removed Tanzid Hasan for seven. The opener edged a delivery outside off stump to Justin Greaves in the slips, leaving the hosts at 9-1.

Shadman then combined with Mominul Haque to steady the innings. Mominul contributed 28 from 51 balls, including two boundaries, before falling to Jomel Warrican in the 22nd over.

Attempting to advance down the pitch, Mominul hit the ball straight to Shamar Joseph at mid-off, leaving Bangladesh on 68-2.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto added 19 from 42 deliveries before Warrican struck again in the 36th over. Shanto missed a paddle sweep and was given out leg before wicket following a successful West Indies review, reducing Bangladesh to 110-3.

Shadman and Hridoy rebuilt from there, taking the score to 198 before Hridoy’s injury interrupted their partnership. Litton then helped Shadman carry Bangladesh beyond 200 without another wicket falling.

Warrican led the West Indies bowling effort with figures of 2-33 from 14 overs. Seales finished with 1-14 from eight overs, including three maidens.

Bangladesh will resume the second day of the opening Test of the 2026-27 tour with seven wickets remaining and Shadman needing a single to complete his century.