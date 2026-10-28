Peshawar ATC issues arrest warrants for Sohail Afridi in Radio Pakistan attack case

Court issues arrest warrants for Sohail Afridi, Kamran Bangash, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and other accused.

Prosecution submits police charge sheet and says forensic and NADRA reports confirmed the accused’s identities.

Defence request for more time is rejected before the hearing is briefly adjourned.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Peshawar has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the case concerning the May 9 attack on Radio Pakistan.

The warrants were issued after the public prosecutor presented the police charge sheet, formally naming Afridi, Kamran Bangash, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and others as accused.

During the proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that the identification and verification process had been completed. It cited reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), saying both institutions had confirmed the identities of the accused in their respective findings.

Defence counsel Ali Zaman appeared before the court and sought an adjournment, requesting additional time to prepare the defence.

The court declined the request, noting that the charge sheet had already been submitted and the individuals formally named as accused. It ordered the issuance of arrest warrants before briefly adjourning the hearing.

The case relates to the attack on Radio Pakistan’s premises in Peshawar during the unrest that followed the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in May 2023.