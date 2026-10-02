Pakistan Times
October 2, 2026   |   20 ر بیع الثانی 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Trump warns Iran to reach deal amid escalating tensions

Babar Khan October 2, 2026
  • Trump says Iran must agree to a fair deal or “won’t exist any longer.”
  • He threatens a strong response if an alleged Iranian link to a Flydubai incident is confirmed.
  • Negotiations through mediators, including Qatar, continue amid military clashes and disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to agree to what he described as a fair deal, saying the country “won’t exist any longer” if it fails to do so, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Speaking to reporters, Trump issued the warning while answering questions about a possible Iranian connection to a Flydubai co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Also Read:

He said the United States would respond forcefully if Iranian involvement were confirmed. The alleged connection remains unconfirmed in the information provided.

The remarks come amid ongoing US-Iran clashes involving military strikes, a naval blockade and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme also remain central to the confrontation.

Trump has rejected Iranian ceasefire proposals, describing them as insufficient to meet US demands.

Negotiations through intermediaries, including Qatar, have continued slowly, with both sides expressing frustration over the lack of progress.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo