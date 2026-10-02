Trump warns Iran to reach deal amid escalating tensions

Trump says Iran must agree to a fair deal or “won’t exist any longer.”

He threatens a strong response if an alleged Iranian link to a Flydubai incident is confirmed.

Negotiations through mediators, including Qatar, continue amid military clashes and disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to agree to what he described as a fair deal, saying the country “won’t exist any longer” if it fails to do so, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

.@POTUS: "Iran will very soon be ending — one way or the other." pic.twitter.com/3j6dSLfX7a — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2026

Speaking to reporters, Trump issued the warning while answering questions about a possible Iranian connection to a Flydubai co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

He said the United States would respond forcefully if Iranian involvement were confirmed. The alleged connection remains unconfirmed in the information provided.

The remarks come amid ongoing US-Iran clashes involving military strikes, a naval blockade and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme also remain central to the confrontation.

Trump has rejected Iranian ceasefire proposals, describing them as insufficient to meet US demands.

Negotiations through intermediaries, including Qatar, have continued slowly, with both sides expressing frustration over the lack of progress.