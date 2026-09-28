Punjab Seeks Applications for 500 Model Farms, Offers Rs35,000 Per Season

Punjab Agriculture Department plans to establish 500 model farms across the province for major Rabi and Kharif crops in 2026-27.

Selected farmers will receive Rs35,000 per season to adopt modern crop production technologies and promote them among other farmers.

Applications can be submitted until October 7, 2026, subject to the eligibility criteria announced by the department.

The Punjab government has invited applications from farmers for the establishment of 500 model farms across the province under the Chief Minister Punjab’s project to modernise agricultural extension services.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, the model farms will be established for major crops during the Rabi and Kharif seasons of 2026-27. The initiative is aimed at encouraging farmers to adopt modern crop production technologies while demonstrating recommended agricultural practices to other growers in their areas.

Farmers selected for the programme will receive financial assistance of Rs35,000 per season for both Rabi and Kharif crops. The assistance will be provided to support the adoption of modern production techniques and their promotion among fellow farmers.

Under the eligibility criteria, an applicant must own no more than 10 acres of agricultural land according to records maintained by the Land Record Centre. The selected farmer will be required to cultivate three acres of the relevant crop, including one acre that must be cultivated strictly in accordance with government recommendations.

The selected farm will serve as a model farm for the promotion and demonstration of modern agricultural technology. The department has also stipulated that the agricultural land should be located near a road so that it remains easily accessible to other farmers in the surrounding area.

The last date for submitting applications is October 7, 2026.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Punjab Agriculture Department official website. Farmers can also obtain application forms and further information from the offices of the Assistant Director or Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension).

The Agriculture Department has also advised farmers seeking additional information to contact its agricultural helpline at 0800-17000, which operates daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Eligibility Criteria / Terms & Conditions:

The farmer must own maximum 10 acres of agricultural land according to the Land Record Center records. The farmer will cultivate 3 acres of crop, including 1 acre strictly according to government recommendations. The farm will be selected as a model farm to promote modern technology. The farmer’s land should be near a road to ensure easy access for other local farmers.