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Aurangzeb Discussed Possible US Financing for PIA Boeing Aircraft, Adviser Says

Hamza Ali September 27, 2026
  • Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s talks with US EXIM covered possible financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised PIA.
  • Refinery upgrades and the Reko Diq mining project were also discussed, according to adviser Khurram Schehzad.
  • Schehzad said no government aircraft purchase, sovereign guarantee or taxpayer-funded loan had been announced.
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Pakistan has discussed potential US financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s adviser Khurram Schehzad said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Schehzad said Aurangzeb’s talks with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) also covered refinery upgrades and Reko Diq, the copper and gold mining project in Balochistan.

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Schehzad said the government was helping PIA connect with potential financiers and suppliers. He stressed that the government was not purchasing aircraft and had announced neither a sovereign guarantee nor a loan funded by taxpayers.

He said any US EXIM financing could be secured against the aircraft, with the bank assessing the creditworthiness of the airline or lessee. A sovereign guarantee would therefore not be an automatic requirement.

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