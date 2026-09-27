Aurangzeb Discussed Possible US Financing for PIA Boeing Aircraft, Adviser Says

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s talks with US EXIM covered possible financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised PIA.

Refinery upgrades and the Reko Diq mining project were also discussed, according to adviser Khurram Schehzad.

Schehzad said no government aircraft purchase, sovereign guarantee or taxpayer-funded loan had been announced.

Pakistan has discussed potential US financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s adviser Khurram Schehzad said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Schehzad said Aurangzeb’s talks with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) also covered refinery upgrades and Reko Diq, the copper and gold mining project in Balochistan.

پی آی اے اور امریکی ایکسپورٹ امپورٹ بینک کے حوالے سے حقائق



گردش کرنے والے بعض تبصروں میں نجکاری اور برآمدی قرضہ فراہم کرنے والے ادارے کے کردار کو درست طور پر نہیں سمجھا گیا۔



حکومت نہ تو نجکاری کے بعد PIA کے لیے طیارے خرید رہی ہے اور نہ ہی اس مقصد کے لیے کسی حکومتی ضمانت یا… — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) September 27, 2026

Schehzad said the government was helping PIA connect with potential financiers and suppliers. He stressed that the government was not purchasing aircraft and had announced neither a sovereign guarantee nor a loan funded by taxpayers.

He said any US EXIM financing could be secured against the aircraft, with the bank assessing the creditworthiness of the airline or lessee. A sovereign guarantee would therefore not be an automatic requirement.