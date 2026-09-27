Sharjeel Memon Inaugurates Mosamiyat Flyover on Karachi’s Red Line BRT Route

The flyover is part of the Red Line BRT project and is expected to open to motorists shortly.

Memon says work on University Road is nearly complete, while BRT stations are still under construction.

He apologised for delays to the project and cited rising construction costs among the challenges.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the Mosamiyat Flyover in Karachi on Sunday, marking a new stage in construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad attended the ceremony. Before the inauguration, Memon inspected the Red Line corridor and received a briefing from officials on work still underway.

Memon said the flyover would be made available to motorists after the remaining opening formalities. He gave differing estimates of one and two days for public access, but said it would open shortly.

The minister said work on University Road was nearly complete and that the disruption faced by commuters had largely eased. Construction of BRT stations and other parts of the corridor was continuing, he said, adding that buses would begin operating once the required work was ready.

Memon said the project had continued despite increases in the cost of the dollar, cement and fuel during the two-year construction period. He credited the project team and the Frontier Works Organisation for maintaining progress despite the difficulties and apologised to the public for the delay.

Responding to questions, Memon acknowledged Karachi’s parking and traffic problems and said residents also had a role in keeping roads clear. He described water supply and traffic as two of the city’s major challenges, noting that the K-IV water project remained incomplete.

Asked about criticism from MQM leader Waseem Akhtar, Memon dismissed his remarks as political point-scoring. He said political parties should avoid actions, including sit-ins, that cause unnecessary hardship to the public.