PTDC Sees AI and Digital Technology as New Tools to Promote Pakistan Tourism

PTDC Managing Director Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana says digital platforms can bring Pakistan’s destinations to a wider audience.

The corporation is planning activities that encourage young people to use AI and modern technology in tourism.

Rana says responsible and sustainable tourism remains a priority.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said artificial intelligence and digital technology could open new ways to promote Pakistan’s tourism destinations, with young people playing a central role.

Speaking on World Tourism Day, Rana said Pakistan’s natural scenery and historical and cultural heritage offered considerable potential for tourism. Digital tools, he said, could help present those attractions to travellers around the world.

Rana said this year’s World Tourism Day focus on artificial intelligence and the digital transformation of tourism underlined the need for the sector to adopt new technology. PTDC is working with tourism stakeholders and organising activities to mark the occasion.

He said particular attention was being given to programmes that encourage young Pakistanis to use AI and other modern tools to promote destinations. The aim, he added, was also to create opportunities for them to contribute to the tourism industry through new ideas and technical skills.

Rana said PTDC was working with stakeholders to promote tourism in a responsible and sustainable manner. World Tourism Day is observed each year on September 27 to highlight tourism’s cultural, social and economic contribution.