Pakistani Student Mudassar Hussain Competes at WorldSkills Shanghai

Mudassar Hussain is representing Pakistan in Electrical Installations at the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

The GCT Sahiwal student says exposure to advanced methods in Shanghai can help prepare future Pakistani competitors.

The event has brought together 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions across 64 skills.

Mudassar Hussain, Pakistan’s representative in Electrical Installations at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, says the experience has shown him where future competitors should focus their preparation.

He identified technical drafting, cable routing, wiring, installation and automation systems as essential areas of practice, with work carried out to international standards. Mudassar said he plans to share the methods and technologies he observed in Shanghai with other Pakistani competitors when he returns home.

A student at the Government College of Technology in Sahiwal, Mudassar became interested in electrical work as a schoolboy while watching electricians at a small repair shop in his village. He later advanced through district and national WorldSkills Pakistan competitions before being selected to represent the country in Shanghai.

Pakistan is making its debut at the WorldSkills Competition, which runs from September 22 to 27. Its 48th edition features 1,385 young competitors from 68 countries and regions competing in 64 vocational skills.