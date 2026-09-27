Pakistan Times
September 27, 2026   |   15 ر بیع الثانی 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Pakistani Student Mudassar Hussain Competes at WorldSkills Shanghai

Hamza Ali September 27, 2026
  • Mudassar Hussain is representing Pakistan in Electrical Installations at the 48th WorldSkills Competition.
  • The GCT Sahiwal student says exposure to advanced methods in Shanghai can help prepare future Pakistani competitors.
  • The event has brought together 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions across 64 skills.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Mudassar Hussain, Pakistan’s representative in Electrical Installations at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, says the experience has shown him where future competitors should focus their preparation.

He identified technical drafting, cable routing, wiring, installation and automation systems as essential areas of practice, with work carried out to international standards. Mudassar said he plans to share the methods and technologies he observed in Shanghai with other Pakistani competitors when he returns home.

Also Read:

A student at the Government College of Technology in Sahiwal, Mudassar became interested in electrical work as a schoolboy while watching electricians at a small repair shop in his village. He later advanced through district and national WorldSkills Pakistan competitions before being selected to represent the country in Shanghai.

Pakistan is making its debut at the WorldSkills Competition, which runs from September 22 to 27. Its 48th edition features 1,385 young competitors from 68 countries and regions competing in 64 vocational skills.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo