Pakistan Rejects Taliban Allegations Over Nuristan Clashes

Pakistan denied claims that its security and intelligence agencies were involved in violence in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province.

The information ministry said no evidence had been presented to support allegations about Pakistani involvement or links to militant groups.

Islamabad urged the Afghan Taliban authorities to act against terrorist organisations operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan on Sunday rejected allegations by the Afghan Taliban authorities linking its security forces and intelligence agencies to clashes in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province, calling the claims baseless.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Pakistan had no role in the Nuristan clashes or other internal violence in Afghanistan. It also denied allegations that Pakistani agencies were recruiting or training former Afghan security personnel or facilitating Daesh or other militant groups.

The ministry said those making the allegations had provided no identities, documents, communications, forensic findings or independent verification to substantiate them.

It also disputed a video circulated on social media as purported evidence. According to the ministry, the footage showed a small number of unarmed people who were neither properly dressed nor equipped and appeared to have been detained for what it described as a staged recording. The ministry’s assessment of the video could not be independently verified.

Pakistan said reports by the United Nations and other international organisations had documented the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan. It urged the Taliban authorities to take credible, verifiable action against groups operating from Afghan soil and to honour their commitment that the country would not be used for attacks against Pakistan or any other state.

The ministry further accused the Taliban authorities of blaming Pakistan for internal security problems and criticised their treatment of women, children and minorities. The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over cross-border militancy and security incidents.