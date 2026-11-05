PTA registers BIGO LIVE and Likee in Pakistan

Both platforms have been registered under Bigo Service Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

Registration follows Pakistan’s rules governing unlawful online content.

PTA seeks closer cooperation on content moderation and responsible platform use.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formally registered BIGO LIVE and Likee in Pakistan under Bigo Service Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., bringing both platforms within the registration framework set out in the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.

The authority said it looks forward to working more closely with BIGO to improve content moderation, encourage responsible use of its platforms and maintain compliance with applicable Pakistani laws.

According to PTA, the registration represents an important step in strengthening its engagement with major social media platforms and supporting a safer, more responsible and secure digital environment for users across Pakistan.