Lahore tops global pollution rankings again as AQI reaches 362

Dense smog blankets Lahore and surrounding areas, raising health concerns.

The highest reported local AQI reading was 722 in the Allama Iqbal area.

Hospitals see queues of patients with flu-like symptoms and eye infections.

Lahore was again ranked the world’s most polluted city on Wednesday as its air quality index (AQI) reached 362, with dense smog covering the provincial capital and surrounding areas, 24NewsHD reported.

Hospitals saw long queues of patients suffering from flu-like symptoms and eye infections as worsening air pollution heightened health concerns.

The Health Department urged people with asthma and pregnant women to take extra precautions, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity and wear face masks when going outside.

Pollution levels varied considerably across Lahore. The Allama Iqbal area recorded an AQI of 722, followed by Burki at 455 and Model Town at 362. Readings stood at 282 in Phase V and 264 on Bedian Road.

Several other Punjab cities also reported high pollution levels. Bahawalnagar recorded an AQI of 606, while Jhang registered 463 and Multan 385.

The AQI stood at 344 in Rahim Yar Khan, 294 in both Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, 273 in Sargodha and 247 in Gujranwala.