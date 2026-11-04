Pakistan cement sales rise 2.93% in first four months of financial year

Cement sales increased by 2.93% during the first four months despite lower exports.

October sales edged up 0.37% to 4.810 million tonnes.

Southern mills recorded growth in both domestic sales and exports during October.

Pakistan’s cement sales grew by 2.93 per cent during the first four months of the current financial year, despite a decline in exports, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

In October 2026, combined domestic sales and exports reached 4.810 million tonnes, a marginal increase of 0.37 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier.

Domestic sales rose by 1.17 per cent to 4.041 million tonnes during the month, while exports declined by 3.67 per cent to 768,754 tonnes.

Performance varied across the country’s northern and southern regions. Northern cement mills recorded a 3.13 per cent fall in total sales during October, although their domestic sales edged up by 0.13 per cent to 3.397 million tonnes.

Southern mills posted stronger domestic growth, with sales increasing by 7.05 per cent to 643,816 tonnes. Their exports also rose by 12.40 per cent during the month.