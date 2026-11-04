Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Pakistan on Over-40s World Cup victory

Pakistan defeated Australia in the final of the 2026 tournament in Guyana.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised the team for making the nation proud.

He commended Fawad Ijaz Khan and the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association for promoting veterans’ cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistan Over-40 team on Wednesday after their victory over Australia in the final of the IMC Over-40s World Cup 2026 in Guyana.

In his message, Naqvi said the players had made the nation proud, describing their World Cup triumph as an honour for Pakistan.

He praised the team’s cricketing skills during the tournament, which featured 15 teams, saying their performance was a source of national pride.

Naqvi also acknowledged the work of Fawad Ijaz Khan and the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, commending their efforts to promote veterans’ cricket in the country.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to every member of the winning team.