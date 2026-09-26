President Zardari Approves Ordinance to Protect Islamabad Safe City Cameras

The ordinance allows fines of up to Rs2 million for each damaged camera or piece of surveillance equipment.

Organizers may be held responsible for damage during protests, rallies and other gatherings.

Those assessed a fine or repair cost can appeal to an Islamabad court within 30 days.

President Asif Ali Zardari has approved an ordinance to protect Islamabad’s Safe City cameras and surveillance infrastructure, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President Secretariat said on Saturday.

The ordinance provides for the recovery of costs when cameras or other surveillance equipment are damaged. It also allows financial penalties for people who damage the infrastructure or instigate or encourage others to do so. A fine of up to Rs2 million may be imposed for each damaged camera or piece of equipment.

Organizers may also be held responsible for damage that occurs during rallies, processions, sit-ins, protests, strikes or other gatherings.

An authorized officer will determine the fine and the cost of the damage after giving the person concerned an opportunity to be heard. That person may appeal the decision before the District and Sessions Judge in Islamabad within 30 days.

If the fine or damage cost is not paid, the amount may be recovered as arrears of land revenue. Money collected through fines and compensation will be used to repair or replace Safe City cameras and surveillance infrastructure.