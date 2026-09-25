King Charles’ Charity Partners with Halal Meat Supplier to Support Mental Health Care in Pakistan

The British Asian Trust and Tariq Halal Meats have announced a partnership focused on mental health in Pakistan.

The company will use its branches, online platforms and community links to raise awareness and donations.

The initiative aims to encourage conversations about mental health and improve access to support.

The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III and British Asian business leaders, has partnered with Tariq Halal Meats to support mental health awareness and access to care in Pakistan.

The partnership was marked at the office of the Trust’s vice-chair, Asif Rangoonwala, alongside Tariq Sheikh, founder and chairman of the halal meat company. Representatives of the charity, company executives and Sheikh’s daughter, Thaira Sheikh, also attended.

Under the agreement, Tariq Halal Meats will use its network of more than 40 branches, digital platforms and relationships with customers, suppliers and British Asian communities to encourage discussion about mental health and raise donations for the Trust’s work in Pakistan.

An estimated 50 million people in Pakistan experience mental health issues, according to figures cited in the partnership announcement. It said approximately one in four people will be affected during their lifetime, while around 90% of those who need treatment cannot access appropriate support.

Rangoonwala said the company’s daily contact with communities could help address the silence surrounding mental health. Sheikh said stigma and limited access to care left too many people struggling without help, and that the partnership would seek to start conversations and raise funds.

British Asian Trust chief executive Hitan Mehta said greater awareness and community support could help more people seek care. Founded in 2007, the Trust has worked on mental health awareness and services in Pakistan for more than a decade.

Sheikh said his business had previously supported charitable work including eye camps, water pumps, mosques, food assistance for families in poverty and help for people undertaking Umrah and Hajj.