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Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Units, Discards Unsafe Food in Lahore

PT Web Desk September 25, 2026
  • PFA inspected 11 food units in Rasul Park, Kot Lakhpat, Nishtar Town and nearby areas.
  • Two units were sealed, an FIR was lodged against a milk shop, and eight businesses were fined a total of Rs115,000.
  • Inspectors discarded more than 1,000kg of fungus-infested cheese, 800 litres of substandard oil, 600kg of pakoras and 150 litres of milk.
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The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food units and imposed fines totalling Rs115,000 on eight others during inspections in Rasul Park, Kot Lakhpat, Nishtar Town and adjoining areas of Lahore.

PFA teams inspected 11 premises and discarded more than 1,000kg of fungus-infested cheese, 800 litres of substandard oil, 600kg of pakoras and 150 litres of milk. They also seized two mixing machines, two cauldrons, seven plastic drums, a weighing scale and equipment used for adding colour.

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An FIR was lodged against a milk shop after a sample failed laboratory testing. Inspectors also sealed a nimco factory where they found substandard oil and unsafe pakoras.

A separate ice cream unit was sealed after all six samples taken from the facility failed testing. According to a PFA spokesperson, inspectors found poor sanitation, a foul smell and a heavy insect infestation at the premises.

The spokesperson said employees at the inspected facilities lacked mandatory medical screening and food safety training certificates. PFA said its inspections of food businesses would continue.

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