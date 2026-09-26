PM Shehbaz Praises Pakistan Navy After Seizure of Over 2,800kg of Narcotics

Pakistan Navy seized more than 2,800kg of narcotics during an operation in the Arabian Sea.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the vigilance and professionalism of the personnel involved.

He highlighted the navy’s role in securing maritime borders and preventing smuggling by sea.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised Pakistan Navy personnel for seizing more than 2,800kg of narcotics during an operation in the Arabian Sea.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, he commended the officers and crew for their vigilance and professionalism. He also praised the navy’s efforts to curb narcotics smuggling.

The prime minister said Pakistan Navy played a significant role in protecting the country’s maritime boundaries and preventing illegal goods from being smuggled through sea routes.