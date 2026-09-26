Atta Tarar Says PTI’s Islamabad Long March Call Has Fizzled Out

The information minister said PTI had made no preparations for its planned march to Islamabad.

He accused the KP government of failing to address terrorism and called for an account of its law and order spending.

Tarar also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s UN address on Palestine, Kashmir and regional security.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that PTI’s call for a long march to Islamabad had “fizzled out,” describing it as a political setback for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

Addressing a news conference alongside Coordinator to the Prime Minister Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Tarar claimed PTI had made no preparations for the march. He said Afridi had lost credibility among party workers and questioned how the party would explain the withdrawal of its call.

Tarar said he stood by his earlier challenge to PTI to proceed with the march. Responding to the party’s assertion that the decision was its own, he disputed that account, saying, “This is not their march, nor their will.” He also said any future march call from the chief minister would carry little weight.

Turning to security in KP, Tarar accused PTI of failing to condemn terrorist attacks and repeated his allegation that the party was aligned with militant groups. He said he had spent six hours in Kohat after an attack, while PTI leaders had stayed for only 15 minutes.

The minister praised the resolve of people affected by terrorism, recalling that the father of a slain security official had expressed pride in his son’s sacrifice. He also cited an injured person who had vowed to continue fighting terrorists.

Tarar claimed that more than 4,600 terrorist attacks had taken place in KP in 2026, leaving 400 personnel dead and 1,500 injured. He accused the provincial government of failing to take effective action and called on it to explain how its annual law and order budget had been spent. He said the federal government remained committed to combating terrorism.

He also criticised a measure passed by the KP Assembly requiring prior permission before a member could be arrested, warning that it could undermine law enforcement. Tarar claimed the province had failed to provide its police with adequate equipment, training and supporting facilities, including a forensic laboratory and safe city infrastructure.

Discussing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the UN General Assembly, Tarar said the speech had highlighted the plight of Palestinians, condemned Israeli military actions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He said the prime minister had also raised concerns about Islamophobia, Hindutva and the Indus Waters Treaty, while emphasising Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia and the importance of peace in the region.

Tarar said the government was supporting Palestinian medical students whose studies had been disrupted and acknowledged Jamaat-e-Islami and its Khidmat Foundation for their role in delivering aid to Palestinians. He said the prime minister had addressed risks to trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, and claimed that US President Donald Trump had shared a clip from the speech on Truth Social.

In response to questions, Tarar said channels for dialogue with PTI remained open. He ruled out governor’s rule in KP, saying the federal government wanted better schools, hospitals and public services in the province. He added that the news conference was being held in Islamabad’s Red Zone to show that routes remained open to the public.

Tarar also paid tribute to Captain Abu Zar Warriach, saying his body had been received in Gujranwala and buried with full honours. He praised the sacrifices of security personnel and said the KP government bore primary responsibility for counterterrorism in the province.