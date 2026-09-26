PM Shehbaz Says Makkah Defence Agreement Is Not Directed Against Any Country

The prime minister says the agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye is a commitment to regional defence, stability and peace.

He condemns recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including an attempted drone attack on Makkah.

He says the safety and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain must never be threatened.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye was not directed against any country. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, he described it as a shared commitment to defence, stability and peace in the region.

The prime minister strongly condemned recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. He said the attempted drone attack on Makkah Al-Mukarramah had outraged Muslims around the world.

Shehbaz said any threat to the safety and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain crossed a red line. He added that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia, as it had throughout its history.