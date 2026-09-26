ANF Seizes 214 Kg of Drugs in Eight Operations, Arrests Six

The Anti-Narcotics Force says it recovered 214.22 kg of narcotics worth more than Rs27.3 million.

Six suspects were arrested in operations at airports and on roads across the country.

Cases have been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 214.22 kg of narcotics and arrested six suspects in eight operations across Pakistan, a spokesperson said. The drugs were valued at more than Rs27.3 million.

At Peshawar Airport, ANF arrested two passengers bound for Bahrain after finding 1.5 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. At Lahore Airport, a passenger travelling to Jeddah was arrested after officials recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules, weighing 460 grams, from his abdomen.

ANF also recovered 1.75 kg of weed from a carton in a parcel that had arrived at Lahore Airport from the United States. At a courier office in Islamabad, officials found 210 grams of cannabinoid concealed in clothing inside a parcel destined for the United Arab Emirates.

In Balochistan, ANF arrested a motorcyclist near the Baleli Check Post in Quetta district and recovered 8.4 kg of hashish. A separate operation near Aghberg in the same district yielded 195 kg of opium.

A motorcycle rider was arrested near Faisalabad Road in Sheikhupura with 5 kg of hashish and 1 kg of opium. In Peshawar, officials recovered 900 grams of hashish from a vehicle near University Road and arrested a suspect.

The spokesperson said cases had been registered under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and investigations were underway.