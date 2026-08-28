Powerful Sandstorm Hits Jabal al-Nour, Visitors Rush for Safety

A powerful sandstorm swept across Jabal al-Nour, creating intense conditions near the mountain peak.

Visitors were seen scrambling for cover as strong winds carried thick clouds of dust and sand across the area.

The dramatic scenes circulated on social media, with messages urging visitors to remain cautious during severe weather.

A powerful sandstorm struck Jabal al-Nour in Saudi Arabia, creating difficult conditions for visitors as strong winds and thick clouds of dust swept across the mountain.

Footage shared on social media showed sudden and intense conditions near the mountain peak, with visitors attempting to find cover as visibility deteriorated amid blowing sand and dust.

The dramatic scenes highlighted how quickly weather conditions can change in mountainous and exposed areas. People sharing the footage urged those visiting the area to remain careful and prioritise their safety during severe weather.

Jabal al-Nour, located near Makkah, is a well-known mountain visited by people from around the world. The mountain is particularly famous for Ghar Hira, or the Cave of Hira, which holds major significance in Islamic history.

The circulated account described the incident as a powerful sandstorm hitting the mountain peak and said visitors had been forced to scramble for shelter. The same safety message was shared in English, Uzbek, Turkish and Arabic, reflecting the international audience interested in the site.

No information about casualties, injuries or damage was provided in the circulated account. The exact timing of the incident was also not specified.