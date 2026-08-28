Pakistan, Kuwait Sign New Agreement to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Pakistan and Kuwait have signed the “Protocol Agreement 2026” to further expand bilateral military and defence cooperation.

Pakistan Armed Forces will assist Kuwait in training, capacity building, border management and other areas of defence cooperation.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to stronger security ties and cooperation for regional peace and stability.

Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to further strengthen their longstanding defence partnership, signing a new agreement aimed at expanding military cooperation between the two countries.

A high-level Kuwaiti delegation, led by Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, met Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi.

Kuwaiti Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Sharihan was also part of the visiting delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral defence relations, security cooperation and military-to-military ties.

A key development during the visit was the signing of the “Protocol Agreement 2026.” The new accord is designed to broaden and reinforce the existing framework of military cooperation established under the “Defence Cooperation Agreement 2023.”

Under the latest agreement, Pakistan Armed Forces will provide assistance to their Kuwaiti counterparts in several areas, including military training, capacity building, border management and other fields of defence cooperation.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence, the agreement demonstrates the deep level of trust, mutual respect and shared strategic interests between Pakistan and Kuwait.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to further developing their security partnership and maintaining close cooperation in areas of common interest.

Pakistan and Kuwait stressed that stronger defence and security cooperation would contribute to their bilateral relationship while supporting broader efforts for peace and stability in the region.