JI Announces Nationwide Strike Against High Fuel Prices on September 3

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a nationwide strike for September 3 to demand a reduction in petroleum product prices.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the protest would remain completely peaceful and would not involve damage to public or private property.

The party plans to approach traders across Pakistan for support, while also raising concerns over rising electricity bills.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a nationwide strike on September 3 as part of its campaign demanding a reduction in petroleum product prices and relief for people facing rising living costs.

JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman announced the protest, saying people were taking to the streets over high fuel prices and that the party would organise the strike peacefully across the country.

Emphasising that violence or damage to property would not be tolerated, Hafiz Naeem said, “Not even a flowerpot will be broken.” He maintained that the protest would remain peaceful while allowing citizens to raise their concerns over the economic pressure they face.

The JI chief said young people were capable of organising an effective strike and that the party would reach out to traders across Pakistan to secure their participation.

He also appealed to the business community not to be influenced by what he described as government “yes-men and sycophants.” Hafiz Naeem said he would personally meet traders in Lahore as part of efforts to mobilise support ahead of the September 3 strike.

Along with fuel prices, the JI leader strongly criticised the cost of electricity, saying soaring power bills had become a major financial burden for households.

Describing electricity bills as a “bomb” falling on the public, Hafiz Naeem said people were struggling under the combined pressure of expensive fuel and electricity.

Jamaat-e-Islami is now expected to intensify its outreach to traders and supporters ahead of the planned September 3 nationwide strike.