Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dies at 76; Dubai Declares 10-Day Mourning

Dubai’s Ruler’s Court confirmed that Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died on Monday at the age of 76.

The younger brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum held prominent roles in Dubai’s security, business and sporting sectors.

Dubai announced 10 days of official mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a senior member of Dubai’s ruling family and the younger brother of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Monday at the age of 76.

The Ruler’s Court in Dubai officially announced his death and declared a 10-day mourning period across the emirate. Flags will be flown at half-mast during the period as a mark of respect.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, mourned his younger brother and prayed for him to be granted eternal peace. He said Sheikh Ahmed might be absent from sight but would remain present in the family’s prayers and hearts.

Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former ruler of Dubai and one of the founding figures of the UAE. Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990 and played a central role in the emirate’s economic and infrastructure development.

Sheikh Ahmed graduated from Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before joining Dubai’s Central Military Command, which he later led. He also served as deputy chief of Dubai Police and Public Security and held positions in the business sector, including chairing A.R.M. Holding.

He was closely associated with Al Wasl Sports Club and played an important role in its development. His contribution to UAE sport also extended to marine racing. He served as the founding chairman of the Dubai International Marine Club, established in 1988, and was associated with the early development of Victory Team.

Sheikh Ahmed was internationally recognised for his involvement in horse racing. His distinctive yellow-and-black racing colours became familiar at major events worldwide, while horses owned by him secured several important victories.

Wassl won the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1983, making Sheikh Ahmed the first Emirati owner to win the prestigious race. Other leading horses associated with him included Mtoto, Addeybb and Almaqam. He also established Jebel Ali Racecourse in the early 1990s and supported the development of equestrian sport in the UAE.