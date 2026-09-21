Pakistan Says 28 Militants Killed in Airstrikes on Afghanistan

Pakistan says airstrikes targeted three militant hideouts inside Afghanistan.

Authorities claim 28 militants and suicide bombers were killed in the operation.

Afghan officials allege that civilians were also killed and injured in the strikes.

Pakistan has claimed that 28 militants and suicide bombers were killed in airstrikes carried out against three targets inside Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, the strikes targeted suspected militant hideouts as part of the country’s counterterrorism operations. The government did not immediately disclose the precise locations of all three targets or the identities of those killed.

The strikes reportedly took place in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika and Kunar provinces following a series of deadly militant attacks against Pakistani security personnel and civilians.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused militant groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, of operating from sanctuaries across the Afghan border and launching attacks inside the country. Afghan authorities have denied providing protection to such groups.

The Afghan Taliban condemned the strikes and presented a different account of the casualties. Afghan officials said at least three civilians were killed and four others injured in Kunar, while infrastructure was also damaged in Paktika.

The reported militant death toll of 28 was announced by Pakistani authorities and has not been independently verified.