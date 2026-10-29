PM Shehbaz Sharif Assures PML-N Leaders Governor’s Rule in KP Will End Once Situation Improves

PML-N leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urge the federal government to end Governor’s Rule in the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the decision will be made after conditions improve and consultations with coalition partners.

PM directs party representatives to strengthen public engagement and establish district-level committees to address citizens’ concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that Governor’s Rule in the province will be withdrawn once the security and administrative situation improves.

The assurance came during a meeting with the PML-N’s provincial leadership, where party officials and members of the provincial assembly raised concerns over the continuation of Governor’s Rule and called for its removal.

According to sources, the meeting focused on the prevailing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, challenges facing residents, the party’s organisational matters and its future political strategy in the province.

During the discussions, PML-N representatives urged the prime minister to consider ending Governor’s Rule, highlighting the need to restore normal political and administrative conditions.

Responding to their concerns, Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government would review the situation before making any decision. He assured participants that Governor’s Rule would be lifted when circumstances permitted, adding that coalition partners would also be consulted before taking the final decision.

The prime minister defended the imposition of Governor’s Rule, saying the measure had become necessary to address instability and remove what he described as harmful elements from the province.

He acknowledged that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were continuing to face difficulties but maintained that the government was taking steps to improve conditions and address public concerns during the period of Governor’s Rule.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif also criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, accusing it of leaving the province facing serious governance challenges and widespread unrest.

He urged PML-N representatives to actively communicate the government’s development and administrative initiatives to the public and ensure that the party received recognition for its work in the province.

The prime minister instructed party office-bearers, lawmakers and other representatives to maintain regular contact with citizens, listen to their complaints and make efforts to resolve their problems.

He also directed the formation of committees at the district level to identify local grievances and coordinate their resolution. The committees would focus on improving public outreach and ensuring that residents could receive assistance without unnecessary difficulties.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that elected representatives and party officials should remain accessible to the public and work toward addressing issues at the grassroots level.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on strengthening the PML-N’s organisational structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expanding its political presence across the province.

Party leaders presented their concerns regarding internal organisational matters and discussed measures to improve coordination between provincial office-bearers, lawmakers and the central leadership.

Participants also reviewed developments following the imposition of Governor’s Rule and exchanged views on the political and administrative challenges facing the province.

According to sources, the prime minister encouraged party members to remain politically active, strengthen their connections with local communities and play a greater role in addressing public grievances.

PML-N provincial office-bearers and members of the provincial assembly attended the meeting and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for listening to their concerns and providing assurances regarding the future of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.