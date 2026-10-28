FBR proposes vessel import reports at least 72 hours before arrival

Proposed Customs amendments would increase the advance reporting requirement from 18 hours to 72 hours.

Timely submission would carry no penalty, with compliance verified through the system.

Stakeholders may submit feedback within seven days of the draft notification’s publication in the official gazette.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed requiring Vessel Import Reports (VIRs) to be submitted at least 72 hours before vessels arrive in Pakistan, increasing the existing advance reporting requirement of 18 hours.

The proposed change forms part of draft amendments to the Customs rules. It would give authorities earlier access to information about incoming vessels and their imports.

According to the draft notification, the system would verify whether a report had been submitted within the required timeframe. No penalty would apply where the VIR was filed 72 hours or more before arrival.

The FBR has invited stakeholders and other interested parties to submit objections and suggestions on the proposed amendments within seven days of the draft notification’s publication in the official gazette.

All feedback received within that period will be considered before the amendments are finalised. The proposed requirements remain at the draft stage and have not yet become final rules.