Shah Rukh Khan may miss birthday fan gathering due to ‘King’ shoot

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be in London for filming when he turns 61 on November 2.

His birthday fan gatherings have taken place at a Mumbai auditorium over the past two years.

A separate fan event is reportedly being planned before King’s scheduled December 24 release.

Shah Rukh Khan may be unable to attend his annual birthday gathering with fans this year, with filming commitments for his upcoming movie King expected to take him away from Mumbai on November 2.

According to NDTV, the actor is likely to travel to London to shoot a song for the film, making his appearance at the customary birthday event unlikely. Khan will turn 61 this year.

The star’s birthday has traditionally drawn crowds outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, where fans gather in the hope of seeing him and exchanging greetings.

Over the past two years, however, Khan has celebrated with fans at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir. These gatherings allowed those attending to ask questions and interact with the actor, while media representatives were not permitted inside.

His absence from the usual appearances outside Mannat was linked to renovation work at the property, which reportedly prompted him to move out temporarily.

Khan has recently been busy shooting King. Reports said he filmed a song with Deepika Padukone in Mumbai and was expected to travel to London for another dance sequence.

Although the birthday gathering remains uncertain, fans could have another opportunity to meet him before the film reaches cinemas. According to the report, a fan event was being planned ahead of King’s scheduled theatrical release on December 24.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.