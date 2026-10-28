Dar urges full use of EU’s GSP+ scheme to increase Pakistan’s exports

Dar calls for coordinated government action to improve product quality and expand exports under GSP+.

Pakistan and Oman agree to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and energy.

Dar and his Tajik counterpart reaffirm their commitment to closer bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called for Pakistan to fully utilise the European Union’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework to increase exports and widen access to international markets.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Pakistan’s trade and export promotion agenda today. The meeting focused on promoting international trade and market access, with detailed discussions on various aspects including human rights, labour rights and environmental governance in line with international commitments. The DPM/FM emphasised strengthening trade facilitation, enhancing the quality of Pakistani products and expanding market access through an effective, full-spectrum utilisation of the GSP+ framework in the European Union. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to boost exports and directed concerned ministries to maintain strong momentum to facilitate trade. The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Human Rights; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium and EU; senior officials from provinces, AJK and concerned ministries and departments. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) October 28, 2026

Chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on trade and export promotion, Dar stressed the need for a common government strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets.

Officials discussed steps to expand exports and improve trade facilities. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of human rights, labour rights and environmental principles under the GSP+ framework.

Dar directed ministries to coordinate their efforts to improve the quality of Pakistani products and increase exports. He emphasised that joint action across government departments was needed to advance the country’s trade objectives.

Separately, Dar spoke by telephone with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and energy.

Albusaidi thanked Dar for the hospitality extended to him during his visit to Pakistan. Both ministers agreed to maintain high-level contacts to further develop bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In another telephone conversation, Dar thanked his Tajik counterpart for the warm reception during his recent visit to Dushanbe.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.