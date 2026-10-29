PM Shehbaz Sharif Approves Expansion of Lahore and Karachi Airports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approves expansion plans for Lahore and Karachi airports, directing timely completion under international standards.

Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport runway expansion has been completed, while E-Gates and passenger facilitation projects are progressing.

The government is improving airport services, expanding domestic aviation operations and developing Karachi as an international air cargo hub.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved major expansion projects for Lahore and Karachi airports as part of the government’s efforts to modernise Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure and improve facilities for domestic and international passengers.

The approval was granted during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, where the prime minister reviewed airport development plans, ongoing infrastructure upgrades and measures aimed at improving the overall travel experience.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the expansion of both airports will be carried out under their respective master plans, with authorities instructed to complete construction within the approved schedules while maintaining internationally recognised quality standards.

The prime minister made it clear that construction quality must not be compromised under any circumstances. He also directed that improvements and reforms introduced at airports undergo independent third-party validation to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

During the meeting, officials presented the findings of a recent assessment conducted by an international firm to evaluate passenger facilities and service standards at major airports across Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that passenger convenience should remain the central focus of airport management. He directed the relevant departments to strengthen coordination among different agencies operating at airports to reduce inconvenience and improve service delivery.

The prime minister also called for the involvement of internationally recognised organisations with expertise in airport management and passenger services. He instructed authorities to arrange regular professional training for airport officers and staff responsible for assisting travellers.

Food and beverage services were another area highlighted during the meeting. The prime minister directed airport management to engage reputable catering companies and ensure that passengers receive quality food and refreshments, emphasising that poor standards would not be tolerated.

Officials briefed the meeting on the proposed construction and expansion schedules for Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The projects are intended to support airport modernisation and improve facilities in line with international aviation requirements.

The meeting was informed that the runway expansion project at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi had already been completed, marking progress in the development of the country’s aviation infrastructure.

The prime minister also reviewed development and upgradation initiatives being undertaken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at airports throughout Pakistan.

According to the briefing, the CAA has made 14 airports operational during the past year to support the resumption of domestic flight services and improve air connectivity across different regions of the country.

Authorities also provided an update on the installation of automated border management systems, commonly known as E-Gates, at major international airports. The meeting was informed that work on these systems was progressing rapidly.

The E-Gate initiative is among the measures being introduced to modernise immigration processing and improve passenger movement through airports.

In Karachi, work is also underway on an Air Cargo Village project designed to establish the city as a major air cargo hub. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen aviation-related logistics and cargo-handling infrastructure.

The meeting also reviewed recently introduced passenger assistance services, including the Meet and Greet facility at Islamabad International Airport, which has been launched to provide additional support to travellers.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established pre-departure assistance desks at major airports to guide passengers before international travel and help them understand relevant immigration and departure requirements.

Officials informed the prime minister that the FIA had increased both its workforce and the number of immigration counters at airports to improve passenger handling and service efficiency.

Another important development discussed during the meeting was the planned transformation of an existing aviation institution in Hyderabad into a university specialising in aviation education and training.

The proposed aviation university will be developed according to international standards, with the aim of strengthening professional education and skills development in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

According to the briefing, construction and development work on the Hyderabad aviation university project is expected to begin by February 2028.