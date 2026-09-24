PM Seeks Investment From Pakistani Business Leaders in US

Shehbaz Sharif meets Pakistani entrepreneurs and professionals working across several sectors in the United States.

He says FBR changes have eased difficulties faced by businesses and outlines plans for agricultural innovation.

Delegates welcome government initiatives in agriculture, industry and exports.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistani entrepreneurs and professionals in the United States to invest in Pakistan during meetings with business delegations on Thursday. He said the government was taking steps to improve conditions for investment and business activity.

The discussions brought together Pakistanis working in information technology, artificial intelligence, automobiles, energy and construction, among other fields. Shehbaz said their work abroad reflected positively on Pakistan and described them as ambassadors for the country.

The prime minister told the delegations that changes at the Federal Board of Revenue had helped address concerns raised by the business community. He also said the government was prioritising innovation in agriculture to support the sector’s growth.

The delegates welcomed initiatives in agriculture, industry and exports, with particular praise for the FBR reforms.

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Bilal Bin Saqib attended the meetings. Also present were Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media Musharraf Zaidi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Chairman Syed Qamar Raza, its Managing Director Afzaal Bhatti and other senior officials.