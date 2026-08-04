Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 24K Gold Remains at Rs 428,300 Per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

24-karat gold is priced at Rs428,300 per tola.

22K gold is available at Rs392,711 per tola.

Rates for 21K, 20K and 18K gold also remained stable.

Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with no change reported in the local bullion market. According to the latest available rates, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs428,300 per tola, while 10 grams of 24K gold is being sold for Rs367,200.

The price of 22-karat gold is Rs392,711 per tola, with 10 grams priced at Rs336,600. Meanwhile, 21-karat gold is available at Rs374,861 per tola and Rs321,300 per 10 grams.

For buyers interested in lower-purity gold, 20-karat gold is priced at Rs357,010 per tola and Rs306,000 per 10 grams. The price of 18-karat gold stands at Rs321,309 per tola, while 10 grams are available for Rs275,400.

The stability in gold prices reflects the current steady conditions in the local bullion market. The latest rates are based on verified market data.