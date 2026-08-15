PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Announces Independence Day Surprise for Cricket Fans

Mohsin Naqvi says a special surprise for cricket fans will be announced at 10pm.

National Champions Cup features leading players including Shadab Khan, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman.

Fans have been invited to attend matches with friends and families.

Entry to Multan Cricket Stadium will be free from 3pm as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a special Independence Day surprise for cricket fans, with details set to be revealed at 10pm tonight.

Sharing the announcement in a post on X, Naqvi highlighted the ongoing National Champions Cup, where several prominent Pakistani cricketers are currently in action.

Hello, Multan!



The National Championship Cup action is LIVE today and some of your favourite stars are taking the field



⭐ Sahibzada Farhan

⭐ Arafat Minhas

⭐ Hasan Ali

⭐ Sufiyan Muqeem

⭐ Fakhar Zaman

⭐ Shadab Khan

⭐ Faheem Ashraf

⭐ Naseem Shah



Come with your friends… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) August 15, 2026

He said the tournament features a number of fan-favourite players, including Shadab Khan, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, giving supporters an opportunity to watch some of the country’s leading cricket stars compete.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the PCB chairman invited fans to visit Multan Cricket Stadium with their friends and families to enjoy the matches.

Naqvi announced that entry to Multan Cricket Stadium would be free for spectators from 3pm, allowing fans to be part of the celebrations without purchasing tickets.

He further added to the excitement by revealing that a special surprise for cricket fans would be announced at 10pm tonight, although he did not disclose further details about the announcement.