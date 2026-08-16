Punjab to Move College Admissions Fully Online From 2027

Manual admissions at Punjab government colleges will be discontinued from 2027 under the paperless initiative.

Prospectuses, admission forms and the complete admission process will be shifted online.

Students will be able to complete admissions and fee payments digitally without waiting in long queues.

The government says the system will reduce paper use while making admissions faster, more transparent and efficient.

The Punjab government has decided to fully digitise the college admission system across the province as part of its paperless initiative, with manual admissions set to end from 2027.

Under the new system, students will no longer be issued printed prospectuses or paper admission forms. Instead, the entire process, from obtaining admission information and submitting forms to paying fees, will be conducted online.

According to the Education Department, the transition will be introduced in stages. During the current year, the online system has been introduced for fee payments, while the complete admission process is expected to move online next year.

DPI Colleges Dr Ansar Azhar said the digital system would allow students and parents to complete the admission process electronically instead of standing in queues at colleges.

The initiative is also linked to the Punjab government’s environment-friendly policy, as authorities aim to reduce the use of paper across educational institutions. Moving prospectuses, forms and payments online is expected to significantly reduce paperwork associated with college admissions.

Officials believe the paperless admission system will not only make the process more convenient for students and parents but will also improve transparency, speed and efficiency in admissions across Punjab colleges.

Once fully implemented in 2027, students seeking admission to colleges covered by the new system will complete the admission process digitally, marking a shift away from the traditional paper-based procedure.