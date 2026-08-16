Pakistan Launches Interest-Free Loan Scheme for MS, PhD Studies at World’s Top 25 Universities

Interest-free loans will support Pakistani students securing admission to the world’s top 25 universities.

Scheme is available for MS and PhD programmes, with repayment allowed over a period of up to 10 years.

Financial support can cover tuition fees, living expenses, travel and part of insurance costs, subject to the available threshold.

Applications are open on a rolling basis, with no application or processing fee.

The Government of Pakistan has introduced an interest-free loan scheme to help Pakistani students pursue MS and PhD degrees at the world’s top 25 universities, providing financial support for overseas higher education without charging any mark-up.

The initiative has been launched under the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education through the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PAK-EEF). According to the programme details, the loan will be interest-free and partially funded, with successful applicants allowed to repay the amount over a period of up to 10 years.

The financial assistance is designed to cover tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs and part of insurance expenses, subject to the available financial threshold under the programme. Applicants will not be required to pay any application or processing fee.

To qualify, applicants must be Pakistani nationals, including residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The programme is specifically available for students pursuing MS or PhD studies.

Applicants must have secured admission to one of the world’s top 25 universities ranked by QS or Times Higher Education (THE). Candidates who have not yet secured admission to an eligible university will therefore not meet the stated admission requirement.

The maximum age at the closing date has been set at 30 years for MS applicants and 35 years for PhD applicants. Candidates must also submit an affidavit confirming that they do not have an active taxpayer status.

The programme also applies an income criterion. The monthly family income ceiling for both MS and PhD applicants has been fixed at Rs500,000.

Applications are being accepted online through the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund portal. According to the announcement, the application portal will remain open until further notice, while applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

The scheme forms part of the government’s broader “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which focuses on investing in skills, education and human capital to develop a globally competitive workforce.