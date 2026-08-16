Hajj 2027 Applications Open for Government and Private Schemes

Applications for Hajj 2027 have opened under both the government and private Hajj schemes.

The government Hajj package is listed at Rs1.2 million for the long scheme and Rs1.3 million for the short scheme.

The long Hajj scheme will cover 38 to 42 days, while the short scheme will cover 20 to 25 days.

Applications under the government scheme can be submitted through designated banks or online.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the start of the Hajj 2027 application process, allowing intending pilgrims to apply under the government and private Hajj schemes.

According to the official announcement, the government Hajj scheme will offer two options. The long Hajj scheme will have a duration of 38 to 42 days and is priced at Rs1.2 million, while the short Hajj scheme will last between 20 and 25 days and is priced at Rs1.3 million.

Additional facilities will also be available against extra payment. Pilgrims opting for a double-bed room in Makkah and Madinah will have to pay an additional Rs270,000, while an additional Rs70,000 will be charged for a triple-bed room.

The announcement states that Hajj applications under the government scheme will begin from August 18, 2026. Applicants will be able to submit their applications through designated banks or through the online system.

Under the private Hajj scheme, pilgrims have been advised to book only with Hajj Group Organizers approved by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The ministry has also advised applicants to obtain a receipt for payments and ensure that the details of their Hajj package are properly recorded.

The ministry has directed intending pilgrims to use the official Hajj website, Pak Hajj mobile application and designated information channels for Hajj-related guidance and updates.