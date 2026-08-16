FBISE Introduces New Exam Pattern for Five Matric and Intermediate Subjects

Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science will follow the revised examination pattern.

Question papers will consist of 50% multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 50% descriptive questions.

The new pattern will be introduced in phases, beginning with the Second Annual Examination 2026 for specified students.

The revised format will apply to SSC-II and HSSC-II students from the First Annual Examination 2027.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has introduced a new and revised examination pattern for five major subjects at the Matric and Intermediate levels, changing the structure of question papers for students appearing in upcoming examinations.

Under the revised format, 50% of each question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while the remaining 50% will comprise descriptive questions.

According to the notification, the new examination pattern will apply to Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science.

The revised pattern was approved by the FBISE Board of Governors during its 124th meeting held on July 28.

The Federal Board will implement the new examination format in phases. Its implementation will begin from the Second Annual Examination 2026 for new students appearing for the first time under the Inclusive Scheme of Studies 2024.

For students at the SSC-II and HSSC-II levels, the same 50% MCQ and 50% descriptive-question format will take effect from the First Annual Examination 2027.

The change means students appearing in the five specified subjects will need to prepare equally for objective and descriptive portions of their examinations, as each section will account for half of the question paper.