Karachi intermediate supplementary exams begin October 28 for over 21,000 students

BIEK will conduct Class 11 and 12 supplementary examinations from October 28 to November 21.

The board has set up 49 examination centres, with evening papers scheduled from 2pm to 5pm.

Possession of mobile phones or cheating material could lead to paper cancellation and disqualification for up to three years.

More than 21,000 students are set to appear in the Class 11 and 12 supplementary examinations beginning Wednesday, October 28, under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The examinations will run until November 21 at 49 centres across Karachi. Papers in the evening shift will be held from 2pm to 5pm.

Candidates from Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering and General groups, along with Commerce, Arts, Home Economics and special categories, will take part in the examinations.

BIEK Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho said preparations had been completed to conduct the examinations transparently and peacefully.

He said the board had written to the relevant authorities seeking security arrangements, maintenance of law and order, and an uninterrupted electricity supply at examination centres.

Strict measures have also been introduced to curb cheating, including a ban on mobile phones and other electronic devices inside examination centres.

The board warned that students found carrying mobile phones or cheating material could have their papers cancelled and be barred from examinations for up to three years.